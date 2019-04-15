Kannapolis City Schools closed on May 1 due to teacher rally

Superintendent, Dr. Chip Buckwell, says closing school on May 1st was a difficult decision but one that was necessary. “We know how important instructional time is,” Buckwell said, “and we know cancelling classes on May 1st will be a hardship on many of our families. However, our first priority is always student safety. We have to make sure our students are safe, and we need enough qualified adults in place to hold school. With so many educators across the region taking personal leave on May 1st, we don’t have enough approved substitutes available or enough other staff members to make sure we have classrooms covered. We wish there was a better way, but after looking at all the options, we made the decision to cancel classes on May 1st."