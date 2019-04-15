Double shooting leaves one person dead in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was fatally shot and another person was injured during a shooting in north Charlotte early Monday morning.
Police say they responded to the scene near the intersection of Hidden Valley Road and Sugar Creek Road around 1 a.m.
When they arrived, officers say they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. His name will be released upon his family’s notification.
The second victim was shot in the wrist and was sent to the hospital for treatment.
A K-9 team was used to locate the shooter but were unsuccessful. A short time later, police say, they found a vehicle parked near the shooting scene at the intersection of Hidden Valley Road and Yuma Street. Police say they believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting.
Police are searching the area for possible witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
