Charlotte community reacts to video of fatal officer-involved shooting

“The police commands were not to lay on the ground, or put your hands on your head but were to drop the weapon. A weapon that was stored in the pocket of his hoodie. Danquirs reluctantly complies by acknowledging that he has heard their command. He grabs the gun by the barrel instead of the handle which is how you would hand over the weapon to show you’re not attempting to fire it,” the statement read. “When he gets shot after complying to the orders, Danquirs ask why he was shot for complying. Very sad situation that could have been avoided.”