Burke County man arrested after investigation leads to meth charge

VALDESE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office place a man in custody earlier this month after a search of his residence led to the seizure of methamphetamine.
Daniel Joseph Chapman, 31, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II narcotic. Detectives were alerted to potential drug activity at a residence off of Shell Lane and upon arriving at the residence, they spoke with several individuals at the home, ultimately leading to a search of the property.
Campbell was taken into custody at the Burke/Catawba District Confinement Facility at that time and will have a court date for the charge on April 17.
