13-year-old reported missing in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Family and friends are actively searching for a teenager who was last seen Saturday evening walking along a roadway near Highland Creek.
Mariah Sivick left her house around 4:00 p.m. to walk to Highland Creek Park. She was seen walking along the Christenbury Parkway en route to that area wearing jean shorts, a navy fleece and a teal backpack. Sivick also reportedly took the dress seen in her picture with her on the walk.
Family reported Sivick missing at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and are actively searching for her whereabouts. The family’s pastor, James Metsger, stated that around 250 people are searching around Highland Creek for Mariah.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts can contact CMPD.
