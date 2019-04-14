Two killed, child airlifted to hospital following a multi-car crash, SC cops say

UNION, SC (Noah Feit//Charlotte Observer) - Two people were killed and a child was airlifted to an area hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The deadly wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m., less than two miles north of Union, Lance Cpl. Justin Southerland said on the Highway Patrol media hotline.
The driver of a 2018 Toyota van was heading south when it crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2008 Honda heading in the opposite direction, Southerland said.
Both drivers were killed in the crash, and a child who was a passenger in the Honda was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, according to Southerland.
The child was “unrestrained,” and the driver of the Honda was not wearing a seat belt, Southerland said.
The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt but was entrapped in the four-door vehicle, according to Southerland. The driver of the Honda was also entrapped, and both drivers were killed on scene, the Highway Patrol said.
The Union County coroner identified the crash victims Sunday, saying South Carolina residents Natalie Annette Williford, 22, and Brandon Keith Rogers, 38, were the drivers, WHNS reported.
The coroner did not identify which victim had been driving which vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the Spartanburg Herald-News. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, WYFF reported.
Information on the child’s condition was unavailable.