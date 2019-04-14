Son of child molester and former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky inspires crowd at Prevent Child Abuse Rowan event

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - His last name immediately draws images of one of the most notorious sex scandals in US history, but Matthew Sandusky, the adopted son of Jerry Sandusky, is better known for his efforts at healing and protecting children from people like his own father.
Matthew Sandusky spoke at the Prevent Child Abuse Rowan event on Friday at the Rowan Museum in Salisbury.
Having Sandusky to share his story is vitally important, according to PCAR Executive Director Beth McKeithan.
“He talked a lot about the reasons why it’s so important for us to have a center like ours," McKeithan said. “The area where Matthew lived did not have a child advocacy center where he could go and tell his story and feel safe. They do now. He spoke to the good work that child advocacy centers across the country are doing.”
In his talk on Friday, Matthew Sandusky shared stories of his childhood and the sexual abuse he says he suffered at the hands of his adoptive father from the age of 8 to 17.
Jerry Sandusky was a former assistant football coach at Penn State University from 1969 to 1999, and was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of molesting 10 boys.
He received a sentence of 30 to 60 years that he is serving in a state prison in Pennsylvania.
It was during his father’s trial that Matt Sandusky first revealed that he had also been a victim. He released a statement through his attorneys saying that his father had sexually molested him as a child.
That statement was released on the day the jury began deliberations in the trial against Sandusky.
That abuse, Matt Sandusky said, led him to a troubled youth where he committed crimes, experimented with drugs, and attempted suicide.
He has been in therapy ever since revealing the abuse.
Matthew Sandusky pointed out that no other adults in his life at the time acted like anything was unusual about what was happening to him.
Now he says there’s “no shame" in speaking out about what happened, because he had no choice in his past.
Part of his message is that children are often taught about “stranger danger,” and “monster predators,” when in fact, most abuse is committed by those people who may be symbols of trust and love within the family.
Through his work with the Peaceful Hearts Foundation, Sandusky “raises awareness around child sexual abuse in local communities, supports the life-saving work of children’s advocacy and sexual assault treatment centers, and advocates for legislative changes.”
Beth McKeithan says that’s why Sandusky was a perfect fit for the PCAR event.
According to its published mission statement, the mission of Prevent Child Abuse Rowan is to stop child abuse in Rowan County through education, intervention, and support.
To learn more about PCAR and the services provided to families on behalf of children in Rowan County, visit: https://www.preventchildabuserowan.org/
