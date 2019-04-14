Neighbors watch road wash away after heavy downpours in York County

YORK, SC (WBTV) - York County was hit hard by heavy rains on Saturday. Flat Rock Road, just off Highway 161 near Kings Mountain Chapel United, received the worst damage.
It was so concerning to neighbors like Ben Clark, they actually called officials to block the road off to prevent anyone from getting hurt.
Neighbors nearby said they heard rushing water in the morning and then came out to see a massive hole in their road by mid-afternoon.
There was rushing water next to where the road had given in and a big pipe under the road was exposed.
Clark, who has lived on Flat Rock Road in York for nearly three decades, says he has never seen anything like this.
After looking at the forecast for the rest of the weekend, Clark says he is worried more damage could be on the way.
“If it does what it did today and I know it’s supposed to be way worse, there’s no way you’ll be able to access the other side from where we’re at, all that will be gone and God knows what else could be gone in it’s path," said Clark.
There were a number of roads that were closed because of flooding this afternoon. Most of them have re-opened, but we could have a repeat if we see as much rain tomorrow.
