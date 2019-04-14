Kannapolis Police and Fire departments honor telecommunicators

In 1991 the United States Congress proclaimed the second week of April as a national week of recognition to honor the men and women who serve as public safety communicators. “We don’t express to our telecommunicators how grateful we all are for the wonderful job that they do”, said Police Chief Woody Chavis. “We fail to say ‘thank you’ enough for their hard work and dedication. They are a very important part of our profession and our department. Their ability to do their job can mean the difference between life and death for citizens as well as police officers. They are the lifeline that so many people overlook until it is time to grab hold. If a serious call comes into our center and everything goes as planned, they were just doing their job. If it turns out bad, the story makes the headlines, and everyone judges the actions of the telecommunicator. I for one know how important and stressful their job can be. I admire them for being able to do multiple things at once and do them all well. We could not have an efficient operation without them. They actively assist in saving lives on a regular basis. We want to take time this week to honor these dedicated employees”.