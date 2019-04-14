Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team has disappointing results in Chinese Grand Prix

“I was a bit worried, to be fair, before the start as our race pace hasn’t been amazing all weekend," said Grosjean. "The car’s amazing over one lap, but as soon as we go two laps on the tires, we’re not there anymore. We need to understand exactly what happened. I think without the blue flags at the end we’d have scored a point. Alex (Albon) did a great job defending well and not making any mistakes. Congratulations to him. It’s so annoying to give it all, push hard, and just not get the chance to score points.”