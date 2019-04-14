Green Team Grabs 28-21 Win in Charlotte’s Annual Spring Game

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers.
Head coach Will Healy concluded his first spring practice season with the annual Green-White Spring Game that was won by the Green Team, 28-21, at Richardson Stadium.
White team starting QB Chris Reynolds was 8-of-11 for 152 yards and three touchdowns while Green Team QB Willie Green came off the bench to throw two third-quarter TDs to spark the win.
“I thought today went exceptionally well,” Healy said. “It was a lot of fun for us to engage with our fans and supporters. I don’t take for granted how lucky I am to be the head football coach here. Obviously, there are things we need to clean up from an execution standpoint but I’m extremely proud of where we are and excited about where we ‘re going.”
Running back Ishod Finger led the rushing attack in a dual role, piling up 91 yards for the Green team and 12 for White.
Reynolds connected with Justin Jeffery for a 19-yard TD in the first quarter to post White to a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter, Caleb Parker had a one-yard TD rush for the White before Reynolds hit wideout Joe Thompson for a 43-yard TD to go ahead, 14-6.
Nafees Lyon’s 62-yard punt return for a TD before the half kickstarted Green's rally. Trailing 14-13 at the half, Green scored a pair of TDs on Willie Green passes to Zach Gemmell (6 yards) and Parker (68 yards) to take a 28-14 lead.
Reynolds found Thompson for a 10-yard TD in the fourth quarter to make it 28-21.
Postgame talk centered less around the game and more around Healy’s impressions of the team following his first practice season, which included Tuesday and Thursday practices at 5:30 a.m.
“Your 15th spring practice and I still feel the exact same way I did the first time I came on this campus,” Healy said. “This place is unbelievable. I’m very proud of the way our players have handled the new staff and all the transitions that we’ve thrown at them. I can’t ever remember a spring ball going as well as ours has. Everything we asked, the players did. Our tempo at practice, the meetings, the execution, the preparation, the energy. All of the things that may sound cliché but are important to me, our players have done. For these guys to consistently have the energy they had at 5:30 in the morning is a big deal to me. They want to be great Everything I know this place is going to become these guys want it just as bad as I do - and that’s why it can make for a deadly combination.”
