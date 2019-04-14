Green Team Grabs 28-21 Win in Charlotte’s Annual Spring Game

“Your 15th spring practice and I still feel the exact same way I did the first time I came on this campus,” Healy said. “This place is unbelievable. I’m very proud of the way our players have handled the new staff and all the transitions that we’ve thrown at them. I can’t ever remember a spring ball going as well as ours has. Everything we asked, the players did. Our tempo at practice, the meetings, the execution, the preparation, the energy. All of the things that may sound cliché but are important to me, our players have done. For these guys to consistently have the energy they had at 5:30 in the morning is a big deal to me. They want to be great Everything I know this place is going to become these guys want it just as bad as I do - and that’s why it can make for a deadly combination.”