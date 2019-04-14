First Alert declared for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day.
In our forecasts this week, we’ve highlighted Sunday as the day to watch and now it’s upon us. Here’s the set-up: A strong low-pressure system is back over Tennessee and it’s dragging a cold front across the South. That front is forecast to move across the WBTV viewing area this evening, prompting concern for severe weather in advance of its passage.
There is high confidence that the afternoon and evening hours will bring disruptive and severe weather – perhaps a couple of rounds – which would include damaging wind, large hail, flooding downpours and even a couple of tornadoes.
Before any severe weather comes to town, we’ll run our temperatures back up into the mid to upper 70s. With summer-time dew points in the middle 60s, the humidity level remains sky-high. That tropical humidity led to several huge downpours Saturday, and it won’t take much additional rain for flash flooding to develop today, particularly in neighborhoods that were hard hit Saturday.
Couple points to keep an eye on: if the sun pops out – for even an hour or two – the atmosphere would become alarmingly unstable this afternoon, adding fuel to an already volatile mix. But even if the clouds told tight for the majority of the day, the wind energy aloft with this system is such that super-cell thunderstorms would be possible regardless. So, even with some ingredients not exactly “off the charts” there’s enough concern for severe weather with what we already have in place.
The way I see things, several small clusters of showers and strong thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon hours, any of which could become severe. The cells will be moving rapidly from southwest TOWARD the northeast. Then, toward the early evening hours, the main front looks to enter the WBTV viewing area from Tennessee, probably with a more solid line of heavy weather, generally moving from the WEST TOWARD the EAST (again, individual cells moving toward the NORTHEAST).
So, this could be a long-duration threat…most of the afternoon and through the evening hours before the front passes by.
Once the front exits to our east, the “all-clear” will be hoisted and things will quiet down as overnight low temperatures fall into the chilly 30s in the mountains (with a few high-elevation snow flurries!) and 40s to lower 50s for the Foothills and Piedmont.
Sunshine will return on Monday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and nice, quiet weather will be the rule through Wednesday or maybe even Thursday.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
