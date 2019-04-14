First Alert declared for Sunday

Couple points to keep an eye on: if the sun pops out – for even an hour or two – the atmosphere would become alarmingly unstable this afternoon, adding fuel to an already volatile mix. But even if the clouds told tight for the majority of the day, the wind energy aloft with this system is such that super-cell thunderstorms would be possible regardless. So, even with some ingredients not exactly “off the charts” there’s enough concern for severe weather with what we already have in place.