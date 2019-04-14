First Alert: Damaging winds and hail headline severe weather Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Damaging winds and hail will accompany “strong to severe” thunderstorms across the WBTV viewing area Sunday afternoon. An isolated chance of a tornado also isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.
Taking all of this into account, a First Alert has been issued for the entirety of Sunday.
WBTV Meteorologist Leigh Brock discussed the threat of severe weather in a Facebook Live shortly before putting out the message on-air.
“A major system is coming this way,” said Brock. “It could be a really rough time out there.”
Brock is forecasting the severe weather to impact the North Carolina mountains first around 2 p.m. The line of storms will roll through the foothills around 4 p.m. as it sets it’s sights on Charlotte and upstate South Carolina counties.
At 6 p.m., eastern North Carolina counties within the WBTV viewing area will experience the severe weather before the system moves out.
More than two inches of rain fell in the last two days in Charlotte, according to Brock.
“Localized flash flooding is a possibility,” warns Brock of Sunday afternoon, when a majority of the day’s rain falls.
