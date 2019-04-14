Driver dies after colliding with signs, car catching fire in Union County

April 14, 2019 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 11:07 AM

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-74 early Sunday morning and left an entrance to the toll road temporarily closed down.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. when a Jaguar traveling onto the entrance ran off the left shoulder of the road and struck several breakaway signs before eventually colliding with a non-breakaway sign and catching fire.

Traffic Alert Please be aware that the on ramp to the Hwy. 74 bypass from Hwy. 74 eastbound just inside of Union County...

Posted by Matthews Police Department on Sunday, April 14, 2019

The driver has not yet been identified as a result of the fire and the plates on the vehicle were either temporary or non-existent as they cannot be located as well.

NC Highway Patrol officials reported that speed was likely a factor in this crash.

