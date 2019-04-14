Driver dies after colliding with signs, car catching fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-74 early Sunday morning and left an entrance to the toll road temporarily closed down.
The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. when a Jaguar traveling onto the entrance ran off the left shoulder of the road and struck several breakaway signs before eventually colliding with a non-breakaway sign and catching fire.
The driver has not yet been identified as a result of the fire and the plates on the vehicle were either temporary or non-existent as they cannot be located as well.
NC Highway Patrol officials reported that speed was likely a factor in this crash.
