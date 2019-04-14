Checkers to Face Providence Bruins in First Round of Playoffs

Individual tickets for all three Checkers home playoff games are available now via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles’ Coliseum box office. All first-round games will feature concession specials including $2 hot dogs, popcorn and domestic draught beer and $4 craft draught beer. “Pay-as-we-Play” ticket packages requiring no money up front and guaranteeing the best seats throughout the postseason are also available at gocheckers.com/playoffs.