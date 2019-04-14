Big changes coming for Lee St Theatre

A significant factor that is allowing this change in Kolkebeck’s role with LST without having to immediately search for a new Managing Artistic Director was the hiring of Rod Oden as Technical Director in 2018. During Oden’s relatively short time at LST, he has shown a willingness to assume new responsibilities and an aptitude to do many jobs around the theater well. Being the Executive Director is nothing new to Oden, as he has 17 years of theater experience and has previously served as an Artistic Director at another theater in Southern California. Oden will continue to oversee the technical direction of LST, but will also assume the responsibility of business management and operation of the theater.