Warm and humid weather with scattered showers stick around through Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The soupy airmass that moved in with rain on Friday will stick with us all weekend long.
As for today, it will be very warm and very humid with scattered showers for the morning and midday hours. Then, as the heat builds up, model data suggests a few stronger thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours.
The best chance for stronger storms appears to be concentrated north and east of Charlotte, though I wouldn’t rule one out anywhere in this soupy airmass. Afternoon readings are forecast to be in the mid to upper 70s again today.
A shower is possible tonight as well, otherwise mostly cloudy, muggy and mild with lows only falling back into the 60s.
Looking ahead to Sunday, as a stronger low-pressure system and front move our way, there’s increasing confidence that the day will end with a line of severe weather, including hail, damaging wind and potentially even an isolated tornado.
Sunday has been declared a First Alert Day so that you have a “heads up” as to what’s coming our way.
Sunshine will return on Monday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the lower 70s and much of next week looks nice.
Hope you have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
