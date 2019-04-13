VIDEO: Police looking for information on broad daylight shootout in Rock Hill neighborhood

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Police are looking for information about a shootout that took place in broad daylight in a Rock Hill neighborhood.
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the shooting happened on Glenarden Drive on the afternoon of Sunday, April 7.
There were no injuries, police say.
Detectives are still investigating and need information on the shooters involved.
Officials are asking the public to watch the video, posted on their Facebook page, and if you know the individuals or have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Thomas at 803-329-7295.
