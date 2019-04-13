SC man charged with homicide by child abuse following I-85 pursuit

Imhotep Norman
April 13, 2019 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 5:52 PM

SPARTANBURG, SC (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the death of a child following a police chase the evening before.

Imhotep Osiris Norman, 26, has been charged with homicide by child abuse after SC Highway Patrol Troopers found a deceased child in a burned vehicle following a pursuit on I-85 Friday night.

Norman is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

No further information has been released at this time.

