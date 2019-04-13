New chancellor named for Charlotte Diocese

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Catholic Diocese named a new chancellor Friday.
According to the Catholic News Herald, Father Patrick J. Winslow, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlotte, has been appointed vicar general and chancellor of the Diocese of Charlotte, Bishop Peter J. Jugis announced Friday.
Father Winslow’s appointment is effective Monday, April 29.
“I am honored and at the same time humbled to have the bishop’s confidence,” Father Winslow said. “While I’m sure the learning curve is steep, our bishop has over 15 years’ experience and as I understand it, my task is simply to help him fulfill his office.”
He has served as an ordained priest since 1999 and worked in Albany, New York before coming to Charlotte.
Father Winslow is a member of the Presbyteral Council and the College of Consultors, and also serves as formation advisor to St. Joseph College Seminary in Charlotte.
Father Winslow will be the Charlotte diocese’s fifth chancellor and takes over for Monsignor Mauricio West, known to many parishioners as “Father Mo.”
West stepped down in March after the church said there were credible allegations made against him stemming from the 1980′s. He was accused of making unwanted advances towards an adult student at Belmont Abbey College.
