Meck Sheriff’s Office looking for two sex offenders in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two sex offenders in the Charlotte area.
Officials are looking for 61-year-old Clifford Perkins and 41-year-old Devan Smith.
According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry, both Perkins and Smith have failed to notify of address change.
Clifford Perkins is described as a white male, standing 6′1″ tall, weighing about 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say he is known to be homeless with the last location around the 500 block of East 15th Street in Charlotte.
Devan Smith is described as a black male, standing 5′5″ tall, weighing about 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to be homeless with the last location around the 4900 block of Sunset Road in Charlotte.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to send an anonymous tip to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 704-336-8730, 704-336-8730 or send an anonymous tip to the United States Marshall by downloading their USMS Tips app at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.