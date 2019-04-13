List of local school districts closing, having class on May 1 in reaction to teachers rally in Raleigh

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thousands of teachers in North Carolina have requested days off as they plan to gather in Raleigh on May 1 for a teachers rally.
Due to this, several local school districts are faced with decisions on whether to have class on that days due to the number of teachers who have requested off on May 1.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will not have school on that day as CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox has designated Wednesday, May 1, as an optional teacher workday for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Superintendent Wilcox has waived attendance requirements on May 1 for all CMS students. No make-up day is needed or will be scheduled. The decisions were made in collaboration with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.
On Friday, Mooresville Graded School District announced that there will be no schools for students on Wednesday, May 1 as the day is designated as an optional teacher workday.
Union County Public Schools announced that they will operate on a normal schedule on May 1.
Schools who are still having class include:
- Avery County Schools
- Burke County Schools
- Lincoln County Schools
- Anson County Schools
- Iredell-Statesville Schools
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Hickory Schools
- Rowan-Salisbury Schools
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Union County Schools
- Gaston County Schools
- Stanly County Schools
- Alexander County Schools
- Caldwell County Schools
- Watauga County Schools
- Ashe County Schools
- Catawba County Schools
- Cleveland County Schools
