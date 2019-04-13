“It definitely helps us.” Nannies, babysitters to benefit from teacher’s rally closings

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This week saw nearly 2,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg teachers and staff calling out for May 1, the day of the teacher’s rally in Raleigh.
It prompted a CMS decision to close that day.
“Let them go and do what’s important,” parent Bibiana Wiley says.
Some parents agree with her, while others see a struggle for child care.
“I’m all for [the rally],” A woman who doesn’t want her name mentioned says. “But don’t have kids out of school. Why can’t you do it during spring break?”
That child care is the reason a wedge of local business gets a small boost.
“It supports the local economy with us,” Owner of “Charlotte’s Best Nanny Agency” Emily Miller says.
Nanny and babysitter agencies like hers prepare when they hear a plan like this.
“[We] have everyone interviewed, background checked, reference checked and ready to go,” Miller says.
She does this to draw from a pool of backup nannies.
“We’ll probably increase our backup mean about 50, 60 percent,” she says.
It gives them a chance to reach a new customer base, she says, and show off their services for other potential unplanned needs.
“Any time CMS closes, it provides an opportunity for us,” Miller says. “Our business has an uptick.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.