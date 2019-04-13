Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak Addresses Media After 2018-19 Season Concludes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mitch Kupchak wrapped up his first season serving as the GM & President of Basketball Operations for the Charlotte Hornets, and while there are many positives he is thankful for, he still knows that this season was far from what the organization had hoped.
“We are disappointed. Once again, we were not really in the hunt a month ago and here it is it came down to the very last game so that is a good thing and it was exciting to go into the last month of the season and watch our style of play and actually be in the hunt for a playoff spot," Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak said. "But at the end of the day, one of the things we did want to was make the playoffs this year and we did not so that’s disappointing.”
Now the team looks to the off-season and the biggest question looming is whether or not Hornets All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, will re-sign with the team.
“I don’t think our position has changed. Once again, the season ended two days ago and the NBA restricts how much we can get into talking about free agency but I don’t think this organizations’ position has changed at all. Kemba will now be an unrestricted free agent so he will have at least half a say in what happens." Kupchak said. "He is a once in a generation kind of a player and he is fun to watch, he is competitive, he is a good teammate. Those are all qualities that I like to see and I know that people in the organization and our fans like to see in players.”
Walker has made it known that he hopes to stay in Charlotte, but his next deal isn’t necessarily about what he is offered, but if the team has a true chance of competing, winning, and making the playoffs.
“Why wouldn’t we want to put another significant piece next to Kemba? Well there is only three ways we can do it right. You can do it through the draft, you can do it through a trade, or you can do it through free agency," Kupchak said. "Talent wins games in this league. Over 82 games, talent is going to win out. The more talent we can put on the court, the better the talent, next to Kemba, that will be a goal, absolutely.”
However, Walker’s free agency isn’t the only question for the Hornets.
“Now we’ve got to think, in addition to Kemba and Jeremy [Lamb], we’ve got to talk about Frank [Kaminsky] a little bit here. So once again, without going into great detail, we don’t have as much financial flexibility as we’d like. I think we have the ability to bring everybody back that you want to bring back and you pay them as much as you’d like to play them to make them happy. But I’ve been doing this for a long, long time and sometimes you have to make tough decisions. Sometimes you can’t bring everybody back. Sometimes you have to let some guys go or let a guy go. But in a perfect world I think all three of those players could help us going forward," Kupchak explained.
Kupchak also shared his thoughts on first-time head coach James Borrego.
“I think he did a great job, I really do. I know he is a smart guy. He works hard. He’s responsible. He really cares about the job that he has to do. I think at the beginning the losses were really hard on him. I talked to him a little bit about it early on. They should be hard and he left them in his office and then whenever he was in front of the team it was all positive. There was a lot of energy," Kupchak said. "We haven’t had a chance to sit down yet. I’ve gone through some things. Of course throughout the season you take notes of ideas where you think a coach can improve. Some of that stuff you share with a coach during the season and some you wait until after the season is over so you can get a complete picture. I think he would admit that there are some areas that he can improve in and I think there are as well. Overall I think he did a great job.”
