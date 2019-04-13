CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There could be a few showers popping up through the night but overall, it won’t be a terribly eventful one. Sunday will be a different story.
A First Alert has been issued for Sunday. Showers are possible at any time but the same storm system affecting the Deep South today will affect us late afternoon through the evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Heavy downpours are a good bet. Damaging winds and hail are also a threat. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.
We will be watching things closely all day. Make sure you have the WBTV Weather App to make sure you have the latest information.
As we move into the new week, things will be much different. It will look and feel like a whole new world. The rain will move out. The sun will return and the humidity will be noticeably lower. Highs will range from close to 70° on Monday to almost 80° on Wednesday. The next best chance for rain will return on Friday.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
