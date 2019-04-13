Checkers Top Cleveland in Regular-Season Finale

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski led the way with 40 saves, the most by a Checker in any game this season, to improve to 7-0-0 since joining the team on Feb. 28. Julien Gauthier scored a goal for the fourth straight game, marking the longest such streak by a Checker this season, and Tomas Jurco had the other Charlotte tally to extend his point streak to six games as Charlotte earned the sweep in its two-game trip to Cleveland.