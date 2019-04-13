Checkers Top Cleveland in Regular-Season Finale

Press release provided by Charlotte Checkers.
The Checkers will enter the postseason on a three-game win streak thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters in their regular-season finale on Friday.
Goaltender Dustin Tokarski led the way with 40 saves, the most by a Checker in any game this season, to improve to 7-0-0 since joining the team on Feb. 28. Julien Gauthier scored a goal for the fourth straight game, marking the longest such streak by a Checker this season, and Tomas Jurco had the other Charlotte tally to extend his point streak to six games as Charlotte earned the sweep in its two-game trip to Cleveland.
After Gauthier stuffed home a loose puck on the doorstep of a first-period power play and Jurco tipped in Bobby Sanguinetti’s shot from the point near the midway point of the second, the Checkers, who have already secured the league’s best record, hung on to secure the full two points against a team fighting for the final playoff spot in the North Division. The game’s final shot total favored Cleveland by a 41-24 margin.
Having finished earlier than most other AHL teams, Charlotte will now wait to find out the identity of its first-round playoff opponent. That matchup will be determined on Saturday or Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.