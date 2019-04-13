Charlotte man arrested in Gaston for 2018 homicide

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted on an outstanding homicide warrant from 2018.
Salvador Marquez, 33, of Charlotte, was arrested on Friday for the deadly shooting of Matthew Littlejohn in Gaffney. Marquez is being charged with shooting another man at the scene during the homicide as well.
The incident occurred in January 2018 and has been under investigation by South Carolina authorities who are currently processing his extradition back to Cherokee County.
No further information has been released at this time.
