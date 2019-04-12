Warm temps, severe weather expected throughout the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As we’ve talked about all week long, the end of the work week and the weekend will bring elevated rain chances. So, starting today and lingering right through Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the WBTV area. As for today, it will be very warm and very humid with a few widely separated showers for the morning and midday hours.
Then, as the heat builds up, model data suggests a line of stronger thunderstorms may drift out of the mountains and foothills before pushing through the Charlotte metro area during the evening hours. Afternoon readings will push 80° before any storms come to town.
Almost the same forecast is likely on Saturday, though the coverage of wet weather may not be as great. There will certainly be some showers and storms around, but they may not be widespread.
Looking ahead to Sunday, the pattern changes as a stronger low-pressure system and front move our way, there’s increasing confidence that the day will end with a line of severe weather, including hail, damaging wind and potentially even an isolated tornado.
Again, there will be several hours of rain-free weather each day and enough sunshine to push us into the upper 70s to lower 80s each of the next three days, so outdoor plans may not be completely washed away if you can be flexible.
Sunshine will return on Monday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the lower 70s.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
