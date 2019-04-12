Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Matthews, police investigating

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate two suspects who stole a car at gunpoint from an acquaintance.
The incident occurred early Friday morning around 1:00 a.m. after a driver was told by two acquaintances in his car to give them his wallet and exit the vehicle. The male passenger displayed a handgun during the robbery before driving off with the female passenger, leaving the victim behind on Sam Newell Road near US-74.
The vehicle is described as being a 2005 Cadillac SRX that is maroon in color with chrome wheels. The suspects in the vehicle include a black male who possibly goes by the names ‘J.D.’ or ‘J.T.’ and a black female with short braided hair who may go by the name ‘Gabby’ or ‘Gabrielle’.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Lori Valdes at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704.847.5555.
