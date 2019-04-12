10 people escape house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Ten people escaped a house fire in east Charlotte early Friday morning.
The fire started at a house on Manchester Lane around 4:30 a.m. Charlotte Fire Department says two people were treated by medical staff for injures related to the fire.
Several firetrucks could be seen outside of the home assisting with extinguishing the fire which was put out in 15 minutes.
Officials are working to investigate the cause of the shooting. The amount of damages remain unknown.
