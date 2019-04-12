Panthers sign two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Chris Hogan

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have added to their depth at wide receiver with the signing of free agent Chris Hogan on Friday to a one-year deal.
Hogan spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, winning two titles during his stint there and playing a key role in the team’s pass-heavy offense. Hogan previously played with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-2015, where he first established himself as a starting player.
Hogan joins a Panthers squad with D.J. Moore, Torrey Smith, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright already on the team’s depth chart at receiver as he looks to compete for a spot on the squad in training camp.
