Pair arrested, drugs and money seized following Iredell County drug bust

TROUTMAN, NC (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has taken two people into custody after a routine home search led to the discovery of drugs, paraphernalia and nearly $7,000 in cash.
Shelby Darrell Fraley 34, and Rachel Lee Pressley, 24, were both arrested after the search was conducted at a house off of Murdock Road in Troutman.
During the search, a canine with the Sheriff’s Office detected the odor of narcotics throughout the house and ultimately led the the discovery of the drugs and money.
Fraley and Pressley have each been charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
