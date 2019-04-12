Rowan County middle school booster club embezzled for second time in a year

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An adult official with the West Rowan Middle School Band Booster Club has been charged with embezzling over $2,700 worth of funds from the organization.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detectives were alerted to unauthorized financial transactions discovered by the band’s director on April 2 and opened an investigation into the matter.
A review of the group’s financial statements determined that transactions of $2,708.09 were withdrawn between February 21 and March 15 from the club’s funds.
Nanette Morgan Isenhour, 48, was arrested after turning herself in for the crime on April 10. Isenhour has been charged with two counts of embezzlement of funds by a public officer/trustee.
Isenhour responded to initial reports regarding the charges, denying that they were truthful.
This is the second time that officials have embezzled from the school’s booster club as the band’s treasurer was arrested in February 2018 for stealing over $14,000 from the club.
