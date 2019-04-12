New officers sworn in just as CMPD deals with uptick in violence

“I got to see working night shift our community at its worst. We saw people hurting. We saw people emotional but we didn’t get to see the balance that we see where we come into a community forum and there’s a lot of engagement,” said Chief Putney. “Even the contentious one two Thursdays ago - what didn’t get shown a lot is out of 316 people - about 310 of them really appreciated the opportunity to have that conversation. About a dozen or so committed to helping us move forward as ambassadors so there’s a lot of success. We gotta be able to have that balance because it’s easy to just focus on the negative.”