Mount Pleasant teen with Down Syndrome lives out her dream thanks to Dream On 3

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - We all have dreams, some more specific than others.
An 18-year-old Cabarrus County girl who lives with Down Syndrome has always had a dream to dance for an NBA team. Recently, her classmates at Mount Pleasant High School helped make her dream came true.
Bailey Dwyer is a Mount Pleasant High School cheerleader, a loving senior who works hard to memorize routines, always perseveres and is a fan of princesses. Today, the thousand or so students in her school are meeting in the gym to honor her.
Her classmates – along with Charlotte-based charity Dream On 3 – has spent months raising thousands of dollars to send Bailey and her family to Florida. In a surprise assembly for her, they’re announcing she’ll be having a VIP trip to work with the Orlando Magic dancers during an NBA game. Her bags have been secretly packed, and outside the school gym, a limo awaits.
Hours later, Bailey is in rehearsals, with heels on the hardwood, getting her hair done, makeup polished and has her own welcome sign on a locker inside the Amway Center.
The day after the Orlando Magic game, Bailey heads to The Magic Kingdom. There she meets all her Disney heroines -- Belle, Aerial, Rapunzel and Tiana.
It’s a dream come true thanks to her Junior Dream Team back in Mount Pleasant... wanting to do good, and lift a fellow student up.
