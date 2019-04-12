Lockdown lifted following police activity near Monroe Middle, Monroe High

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Monroe Middle School and Monroe High School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to reports of shot being fired in the area.
Monroe Police confirmed officers were responding to a report of shots fired near the schools. Officials said the reports were not connected to the school or school property, but that students were put on lockdown as a precautionary measure around 3 p.m.
The lockdown was lifted at 4:00 p.m.
No further information has been released.
