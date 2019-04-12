Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in a neighborhood near East 16th Street around 6 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene and say a man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot somewhere in the neighborhood and then ran to a parking lot on East 16th Street.
Medic took him to the hospital where he is in surgery in serious condition.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, how many people were involved or any possible suspects.
Any witnesses that have information about this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No further information was released.
