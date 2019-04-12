Man found in Wisconsin, charged with murder of man killed in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials found and charged a man for the murder of a man who was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte in March.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 40-year-old Taravares Lee Greer was charged in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Leonard Lee Bowie Jr.
Police say the incident happened on Parkaire Lane near an apartment complex in the Yorkmont neighborhood not far from South Tryon Street around 2 p.m. on March 23.
When police arrived, they found Bowie suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bowie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide Unit detectives identified Greer as a suspect and obtained warrants.
Detectives discovered that Greer was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday.
Through coordinated efforts with the FBI Task Force and VCAT, Greer was taken into custody without incident.
Greer is facing charges of murder, firearm by felon and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite Fear.
Homicide detectives will travel to Milwaukee to interview Greer and he will be extradited to Mecklenburg County at a later date.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
