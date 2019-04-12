Hickory Police searching for masked armed robbery suspect

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Hickory Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience story Thursday evening in which a masked suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The incident occurred at the Speedway Convenience Store on N. Center Street near Lake Hickory.
The suspect in the incident is described as being a slender, black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, gloves and a mask.
The suspect entered the convenience store around 10:40 p.m. and displayed a handgun before demanding money from the clerk. After receiving the money, he fled the scene before police could arrive.
Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
