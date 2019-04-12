Former Chester County Detention Center officer charged with misconduct in office

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials arrested a former Chester County Detention Center officer for reported misconduct in office Friday.
According to agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 40-year-old Alicia Ray Mills was charged with misconduct in office in connection with illicit activities with an inmate.
Mills was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation.
Officials say the case will be prosecuted by the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
