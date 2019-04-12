First Alert issued for severe weather Sunday, but storms are possible all weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Heavy rain has already moved through the WBTV viewing area and more is possible through this evening. A front still needs to move through so until it does, we still have the possibility for storms.
The biggest issue would be heavy rain and gusty winds. It could impact the evening commute for some of us.
Saturday will be another unsettled one. Showers and thunderstorms are possible at any time. It will be warm and muggy. Highs should reach the low 80s. Any thunderstorms that do pop up could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Have the WBTV weather app handy all weekend long.
Sunday brings the best chance for severe weather. We are all under either a slight or enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. Any storm could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. A First Alert has been issued for Sunday. Storms are possible at any time but the evening looks to be the most likely time for severe weather.
After we get through that, we can ease into the new week. It will be dry and cooler. Temperatures will increase from the low 70s on Monday to the upper 70s by Wednesday. The next rain chance will arrive late next week.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
