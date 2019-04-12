Crime Stoppers: Police want to identify suspects who broke into Edible Arrangements store

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping someone from the public will be able to identify the people involved in a business break-in at the Edible Arrangements store on Davis Lake Parkway in north Charlotte.
The incident happened March 9 in the early morning hours and was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras.
“We don’t necessarily see these businesses get targeted for break-ins or robberies or anything of that matter,” said Detective Brandon Miller in an interview with WBTV.
The surveillance footage shows people scurrying around outside the store before one of the people takes a large object and smashes it through the front glass. Once inside, one of the suspect begins rifling through the cash registers. The other two suspects head to the back of the store.
“We think that these guys were just looking for something of value that they could have possibly taken,” said Miller.
He said the suspects did manage to find a safe filled with a couple hundred dollars in the back of the store. They stole the safe, but continued to prowl around the area for several minutes.
“This first time they were inside they were in there for about two to three minutes maybe even four minutes,” explained Miller.
The detective said that while the store had cameras that captured the entire incident, it did not have a working alarm to notify police of the break-in.
“If you already have a security system, make sure it is armed properly and everything is working so that when something like this does happen, police are immediately notified and dispatched that way we can come out and possibly try to catch these guys before they get long gone,” said Miller.
If you recognize any of these three suspects involved in the break-in, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for any information that leads police to an arrest.
