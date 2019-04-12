Areas of concern in the Black Maternal Health Crisis

In addition, we will be taking a look at racial bias in medical care. It has a long history, particularly for African-Americans, and for the first time researchers are looking at the role it plays in the Black maternal mortality rate. We also got unprecedented access to an all-black, all-female obstetrics and gynecology practice in southeast Charlotte. There, we explored why many Black mothers opt to see doctors who look like them as a way to ensure they get the care they want and need.