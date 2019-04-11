15-year-old charged, accused of threatening to shoot people at high school in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Deputies charged a 15-year-old who allegedly threatened to shoot people at a high school in Iredell County.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, a parent of a student at West Iredell High School, told deputies about a threat overheard at the school. The teen allegedly said he was going to shoot people at the school.
Deputies and investigators immediately followed up and conducted an in-depth investigation.
The teen was identified and found along with witnesses. Everyone involved was interviewed, and statements were gathered in this case.
Based on the statements, officials say the teen will be charged with one felony count of false reporting of mass violence on educational property. This charge is being referred to juvenile court authorities for processing.
“We encourage all students in the Iredell-Statesville School district to report any threats made to or about our schools. Our School Resource Officers work very hard to ensure the safety of all students and staff in our schools. All threats will be vigorously investigated by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office,” a press release read.
