Worker dies after getting arm caught in conveyor in Gaston County

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Officials say a worker died after getting their arm caught in a conveyor in Gastonia Thursday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Labor, the incident happened at Sika Automotive Gastonia Inc., previously known as FAIST ChemTec Inc, around 2 a.m.
Officials say an employee was cleaning the recycle belt, which carries waste material for re-use, and got their right arm caught in and amputated by the conveyor.
The employee was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died. The employee has not been identified.
The NCDOL Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division is investigating this event.
No further information was released.
