Police still searching for Gaston County woman missing for 11 years
Jamie Michelle Fraley was 22 years old when she was reported missing from her apartment on the 1800 block of Lowell Bethesda Road - near the intersection with Cramerton Road - on April 11, 2008. (Gaston County Police)
April 11, 2019

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are still asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened to a woman who disappeared 11 years ago.

Jamie Michelle Fraley was 22 years old when she was reported missing from her apartment on the 1800 block of Lowell Bethesda Road - near the intersection with Cramerton Road - on April 11, 2008. She was last seen at the apartment around 2 a.m. that morning.

Two days after Fraley disappeared, some of her personal belongings were found on South New Hope Road.

In 2008, Fraley was described as a white female, 4′8″ tall and 90 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She would be 33 years old now.

A reward is being offered for any information that helps solve the case.

Anyone with information about Fraley is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-330 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

