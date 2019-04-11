Police still searching for Gaston County woman missing for 11 years

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are still asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened to a woman who disappeared 11 years ago.
Jamie Michelle Fraley was 22 years old when she was reported missing from her apartment on the 1800 block of Lowell Bethesda Road - near the intersection with Cramerton Road - on April 11, 2008. She was last seen at the apartment around 2 a.m. that morning.
Two days after Fraley disappeared, some of her personal belongings were found on South New Hope Road.
In 2008, Fraley was described as a white female, 4′8″ tall and 90 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She would be 33 years old now.
A reward is being offered for any information that helps solve the case.
Anyone with information about Fraley is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-330 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
