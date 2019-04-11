Woman charged, two sought after deputy says he witnessed drug deal in truck stop parking lot

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Rowan County sheriff’s deputy who just happened to be at the Pilot gas station off Peeler Road says he watched a drug deal take place just a few feet away.
According to the report, the incident occurred in March, but warrants for two suspects were drawn in the last couple of days.
The deputy said that he was at the Pilot Travel Plaza when he noticed Angela Denise Honeycutt, 47, at the gas pumps. He knew Honeycutt due to past criminal activity.
The deputy said he watched as Honeycutt walked over to another car and got inside, then got out a few minutes later and walked back to her car.
When the deputy confronted Honeycutt, she took out two small plastic bags and put them on the bumper of the deputy’s car. One bag contained heroin, the other contained methamphetamine.
Honeycutt faces several drug charges, as well as a child abuse charge. Bond is set at a combined total of $29,000.
Deputies also have warrants for Aaron Eugene Mothershead, 29, of Knight’s Place in Salisbury, and for Coleman Ray Buckwell, 30, of Gold Hill Drive.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mothershead and Buckwell is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
