WBTV reporter petitioning release of body-cam video in deadly officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner will be petitioning during a court hearing Thursday to release body camera footage from March’s deadly officer-involved shooting.
Ochsner was the first reporter to request the release of the video, days after police say 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin was killed in a Burger King parking lot by veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Wende Karl.
In the days following the shooting, dozens of people gathered at the shooting scene and called for video to be released. Officer Karl says Franklin made a lethal move. Community members want to know if the video shows a “perceived lethal threat.”
Body-worn cameras, which are not required by state or federal law, are activated before an officer arrives at a call for service or in the anticipation of a crime-related encounter with the public.
Three days after the shooting, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney hosted an event addressing the concerns and questions from the community. When asked about his officers’ body-cam video footage being made available after shooting, he explained that a superior court judge is responsible for making the video available to the public.
Anyone in the community has the right to petition a judge for the release of body-worn cameras following a shooting.
Putney also said he wants the public to realize while body-camera footage is an important part of the investigation, it does not tell or show the entire story of why an officer chooses to use deadly force.
Wednesday, the police department discussed an education campaign focusing on the investigation process for officer-involved shootings and the release of body-worn camera video.
The campaign is intended to help the community understand the methods and timing associated with the release of information during officer-involved shootings.
