Two dead, one in custody following ‘suspicious incident’ call in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two people were found dead after deputies responded to a “suspicious incident” in Watauga County Wednesday night.
Deputies say they found a man and woman dead at a place on Orchard Road in Deep Gap around 10:32 p.m.
“Person(s) of interest in the investigation of the incident have been identified and are in custody,” deputies say.
The incident appears to have been domestic, according to officials.
No names have been released.
Authorities say there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.
