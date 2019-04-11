Three Rivers Land Trust to host premiere party for Major League Fishing

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced that it will host a premiere party for the popular television show Major League Fishing on May 11th.
The event will take place from 1:30pm to 4:30pm at Five Points Public House, located at 304 East Main Street in downtown Albemarle. Tickets for this event are $15 and are available online or by calling the Land Trust office at 704-647-0302. Tickets include a drink voucher and light appetizers.
Three Rivers Land Trust and other local partners worked together to bring Major League Fishing, the number one rated show on the Outdoor Channel, to the lakes of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River basin in late October of 2018. Major League Fishing showcases 52 of the world’s top bass anglers as they compete in a live action tournament. Footage from this locally based episode will begin airing on Saturday, May 11th from 2p.m.-4p.m.
“We are excited to be hosting this premiere party to celebrate our partnership with Major League Fishing (MLF),” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Three Rivers Land Trust jumped at the opportunity to partner with Major League Fishing and to bring the competition to the central Piedmont of North Carolina. Bringing this popular television show to the region not only highlights the importance of our conservation work but it also showcases the regions many natural resources. In addition, we believe that national platform will help to promote local tourism opportunities across the region”.
Local Tourism Development Authorities (TDA) and Convention and Visitors Bureaus (CVB) from the region partnered with the Land Trust to help host the event. Local partners include the City of Albemarle, Stanly County CVB, Rowan County CVB, Montgomery County TDA, Richmond County TDA, Novant Health, and Cube Hydro Carolinas.
One of the main reasons for inviting the show to the region was to showcase the lakes of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River. “This region boasts of more than 40,000 acres of water, making the lakes one of our largest natural resources. The locals have known for a while that the lakes have great fishing and now 52 of the country’s top anglers will learn just how amazing our lakes are. Not only do we get to show off our natural resources to the anglers but we also get to show our regions natural beauty to a nationwide audience!”, said Chris Lambert, Executive Director, Stanly County CVB.
To learn more about this event, or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust conservation efforts, please contact Michael Nye Fulk, Associate Director of Three Rivers Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.
