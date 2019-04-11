Three Rivers Land Trust to host premiere party for Major League Fishing

One of the main reasons for inviting the show to the region was to showcase the lakes of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River. “This region boasts of more than 40,000 acres of water, making the lakes one of our largest natural resources. The locals have known for a while that the lakes have great fishing and now 52 of the country’s top anglers will learn just how amazing our lakes are. Not only do we get to show off our natural resources to the anglers but we also get to show our regions natural beauty to a nationwide audience!”, said Chris Lambert, Executive Director, Stanly County CVB.